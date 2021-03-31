IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Jason Roy as Mitchell Marsh replacement

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on April 9th. Due to the pandemic the glitzy T20 event will be held behind closed doors, at least during the beginning.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 has played a total of 21 IPL games. His replacement, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore.

Source: IPL Media