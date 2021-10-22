IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI likely to allow teams to retain a maximum of four players, claims report

As per a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI is going to provide every existing team with an option to retain a maximum of four players from their IPL 2021 squad. The report further claimed that informal discussions took place between the board and the representatives from the franchises on the way forward and all parties are believed to have agreed on the number of players a franchise can hold on to.

Earlier it was reported that every franchise will get to retain three Indian and two foreign players with the total number of retained players not exceeding four. There will be a cap on retaining uncapped players as well as a team will be allowed to retain a maximum of two players.

It was also reported that the two new franchises will be allowed to pick up overseas players from outside the auction pool if they are unable to land up with big Indian players during the auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction, the BCCI had upgraded the purse limit of each team to Rs 90 crore from Rs 85 crore. With the introduction of two new teams, the purse could touch Rs 100 crore. However, there is still no clarity about the same and if a team retains four players then it will have to spend at least 40-45 per cent from its purse. That will also render the franchise with less amount to build a full-strength squad.

The BCCI might look for pay parity for marquee players and we might just see an increase in the existing retainership pattern.

If a team retains four players then it will have Rs 30-35 crore less than the one which hasn't retained a single player. Also, the BCCI is likely to do away with the Right to Match (RTM) card for this year's IPL Auction for the existing teams to ensure balance.

The auction is likely to be held in December this year where most of the players will be going into the pool and it is expected that several big names in the tournament are set to go under the hammer.

The picture will however get clear after the sale of the two new franchises. The BCCI is expected to announce the new franchises on October 25 in Dubai.