IPL 2022: LSG vs MI Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Mumbai invite Lucknow to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, MI skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Super Giants. Electing to bowl first, Rohit said it felt good to be back in Wankhede, but win percentage didn't matter cause they're playing with a new squad.

"Feels good to be back in Wankhede. It's been a while since we've been here so good to see the crowd here. We've played a lot of cricket here to understand its a chasing ground. We've got a new squad. We need to make sure that we play good cricket. That is something we've been trying to do for a while. Hopefully we can put up a good show here. We're playing the same team," said Rohit.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper KL Rahul said, "I think the last few game we've watched, there hasn't been much dew. Whoever plays good cricket will win. We've not lost games by big margins its just one or two mistakes. We're all international level players so we've got to learn from the mistakes and play good cricket. One change: Avesh khan misses out due to a small niggle and Mohsin khan comes in."

Mumbai, the most successful IPL team, is struggling on multiple fronts, having fallen to seven straight losses. The Rohit Sharma-led side will have to put up special effort against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants if they are to register their first win this season.

Virtually out of the playoff race Mumbai are languishing at the bottom of the table and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. MI will be playing in their den and will hope to pull off a win against Lucknow.

They last time the two sides met, KL Rahul-led Super Giants handed Mumbai an 18-run win as Rahul starred for LSG with an unbeaten 103.

While MI have had a disastrous season so far, newcomers Lucknow have had a mixed season, having won four matches out of the seven games played. Lucknow head into the match on the back of a loss and will look to bounce back with a win over struggling Mumbai.

LSG vs MI Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (capt), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah