IPL Auction 2018: Five uncapped players who could engage a bidding war

Krunal Pandya
The left-handed all-rounder from Baroda needs no introduction. The elder brother of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been a match-winner for Mumbai Indians.
The elder Pandya was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 47 against Rising Pune Supergiants.
Mumbai Indians may not have retained the Baroda cricketer but won't shy away from using the right to match (RTM) card during the IPL auction.
Pandya scored 243 runs at an average of 34.71 in the IPL 10 and that too at a good strike rate of 135. The left-arm spinner also took 10 wickets with an economy of 6.85.
Basil Thampi
The young pacer from Kerala impressed all with his brilliant performance in his maiden IPL stint. Thampi played for Gujarat Lions (now defunct) in IPL 2017 after being bought by the franchise for Rs 85 lakh.
He picked up 11 wickets from 12 games for the franchise. It was his good show in the domestic circuit as well as in the IPL that earned Thampi maiden call-up to the Indian national side.
Rajneesh Gurbani
The young Vidarbha pacer is the talk of the town following a brilliant run in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season. The speedster was the second-highest wicket-taker in the season and grabbed 39 wickets.
It was his bowling exploits helped Vidarbha lift their maiden IPL title. The right-handed pacer took a hat-trick against Delhi in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy final.
He may not be pacey enough but his ability to move the ball both ways might come in handy for the franchise. He has already given his trail for the defending champions Mumbai Indians.
Rahul Tripathi
The talented young batsman was very impressive debut season for his IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant.
The Maharashtra batsman was purchased for a base price of Rs 10 lakh and proved out to be quite a deal for the franchise.
Of 14 matches played for RPS, Tripathi scored 391 runs and his highest score was 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The right-handed batsman scored 450 runs at an average of 50 and strike rate of 96.98, including two centuries and two half-centuries.
Nitish Rana
The left-handed batsman from Delhi was also amongst promising young talents in the IPL 10. Rana scored 437 at an average of 31.21 in 17 matches he played for Mumbai Indians.
Rana's base price has been valued at Rs 20 lakh but had a pretty ordinary domestic season. He scored just 121 runs in 5 games but his heroics in the previous season could still be a potential candidate for several franchises.
Dark Horses:
Deepak Hooda - Baroda all-rounder who played for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Deepak Chahar - Rajasthan medium pacer has represented Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant so far.
Navdeep Saini - The Delhi pacer went to South Africa to help the Indian side prepare well in the nets.
Murugan Ashwin - Having played for RPS in the IPL, M Ashwin will also be up for grabs.
K Gowtham - The Karnataka speedster was one of the topuncapped picks last year by Mumbai Indians.