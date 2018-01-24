IPL Auction 2018: Five uncapped players who could engage a bidding war

New Delhi, Jan 24: In its 10-year-long journey, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several inspiring rags to riches stories of several uncapped players.

Franchises, in the past, triggered massive bidding wars when the names of uncapped came up for auction. It is a common norm during auctions when some players get manyfold increase in their salaries after franchises opened up their coffers during bidding. As a result, cricketers, who were unknown to the masses, became news makers overnight.

The franchises constantly monitor the performances of the uncapped players in the domestic circuit, access what all skills they bring to the table.

Of course, the marquee players are the ones who'll get the maximum attention for there are many big names in the pool. But the team owners' interests in uncapped players can't be overlooked for these youngsters bring variety as well as the freshness to the side.

Also, these youngsters bring in the element of surprise with them for most of the players haven't played against them. These uncapped players went on becoming one of the most prized assets for the side and went on representing the national side.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are perhaps the best examples of how the young talents were spotted by Mumbai Indians as uncapped players and both have now established themselves as a permanent member of the Indian national cricket team.

Here are a few uncapped players who might trigger bidding war: