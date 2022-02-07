IPL Auction 2022: All You Need To Know: Date, Time, Rules, Live Streaming, Players List, Remaining Purse

1 IPL Auction 2022 Date, Venue

The mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. However, the big-ticket action will be on Day 1 when top names will come for bidding. The second day will mostly consist of auxiliary action where unsold players and, perhaps a couple of big names coming under the hammer that day.

2 IPL Auction Time, Telecast Info

The auction will be live on Star Sports Networks while live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. The Auction process will start at around 10 AM IST.

3 IPL Auction 2022 Rules

Ahead of the auction, all the 10 teams have completed player retention and release process and it ended the major part of pre-auction-related activity. However, there will be no RTM (Right to Match) card this time and that means a franchise will not able to buy back a player from the auction, matching the highest bid.

A team can have a maximum of 25 players, including a maximum of 8 overseas players, and minimum of 18 players in their full squad post auction.

4 How many players will be auctioned

A total of 590 cricketers will be auctioned off. Among this, 370 are Indian players and 220 are overseas players. Australian players lead the pool of foreign cricketers with 47 listed players for auction, closely followed by West Indies (34) and South Africa (33).

5 Retained players & Remaining purse

A team is allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players by the combination of up to 3 Indian players or two foreign players (3+1, 2+2 etc). While the two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad can pick three players each from the released pool of players. The total purse of a team for the auction is Rs 90 crore and a deduction will be made as per the team’s player retention.

The first-choice player costs the team Rs 16 crore, the second choice Rs 12 crore, the third Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore.

Of course, this can be changed as per mutual discussion with players and the franchise. For eg: Lucknow paid KL Rahul Rs 17 crore while Virat Kohli was retained by RCB for Rs 15 crore as against the cap of Rs 16 crore for the first-choice player.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 Cr) Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 Cr) – Purse Remaining – Rs 48 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 Cr) Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 Cr), Purse remaining: Rs 57 crore

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 Crore): Purse Remaining – Rs 72 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 Cr), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 Cr), Umran Malik (Rs 4 Cr): Purse Remaining – Rs 68 Crore

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 Cr) MS Dhoni (Rs 12 Cr), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 Cr) – Purse Remaining: Rs 42 Crore

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 Cr) , Axar Patel (Rs 9 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 Cr), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 Cr): Remaining Purse: Rs 47.5 crore.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 Cr), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 Cr) – Purse Remaining: Rs 62 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (Rs 12 Cr), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 Cr), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 Cr) – Purse Remaining – 48 Crore

Ahmedabad Retained players – Hardik Pandya (Captain) – Rs 15 crore, Rashid Khan – Rs 15 Crore, Shubman Gill – Rs 8 Crore. Purse Remaining: Rs 52 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Players – KL Rahul (Captain)- Rs 17 crore, Marcus Stoinis – Rs 9.2 crore, Ravi Bishnoi – Rs 4 crore. Purse Remaining: Rs 59.8 crore.

6 The IPL fee structure & Unsold Players

The unsold players can be bought back on the 2nd day of the auction if a team thinks they need his service, often for his base price. Otherwise, if a player, who was bought originally in the auction, is injured during the tournament, then a team can replace him with a player from the unsold list.

Fee Structure: If a player is bought for Rs 15 crore, then the franchise will pay Rs 5 crore each for 3 years because that’s the maximum length of contract post auction. If a player is available for full season then he gets full amount regardless of the number of matches he plays.

But if a players pulls out the IPL before the season because of an injury then the franchise need not pay the player. But often the team cover his medical expense especially if the injury happens mid-season.

But if a player is available for only a fixed number of matches because of his international commitment with another country or some other reason then the player will get payment on pro-rata basis with a 10% retainer.