Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir to play in Season 2

Gambhir, one of India's most accomplished opener, is known for his aggressive batting style, which has made him one of the most sought-after players across all three formats of the game.

Gambhir has been a part of two of India's World Cup winning team in 2007 & 2011. Gambhir's 97 in 2011 World Cup final still gives sense of joy to every Indian cricket fan.

Having represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Gambhir has over 6000 runs to his name in limited overs. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL Seasons in 2012 and 2014 which was a remarkable achievement.

Gambhir was excited to confirm that he will be part of the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), where he will be playing alongside and against many legends of the game.

"I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket," said Gambhir.

Raman Raheja, the Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket recalled Gambir's World Cup final-winning knock from 2011 and added the fans can expect the same kind of thrills from the southpaw in LLC season 2.

"Who will ever forget Gautam's match, winning 97 runs in the 2011 World Cup Finals? I am sure fans will be expecting to experience the same nerve-chilling performance from Gautam and other iconic players in Season 2."

Gambhir will join familiar faces and former teammates from India, including his opening partner Virender Sehwag, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and former spinner Harbhajan Singh among many others.

In the previous weeks, the league has added iconic players like Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Jacques Kallis amongst others.

The upcoming season of Legends League Cricket is set to be played in 6 Indian cities, Kolkata, New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow, Jodhpur and Rajkot with the season opener set to be held on September 17.