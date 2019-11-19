MS Dhoni plays golf with Kedar Jadhav, RP Singh amidst talks about his Team India comeback

The Pune cricketer shared a picture on his social media handle in which he could be seen playing golf and spending time with his Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the picture shared by Jadhav, MS Dhoni is accompanied by former India pacer RP Singh. After retiring from cricket, RP Singh is enjoying his stint as a commentator.

Both Jadhav and Dhoni played their last international game in England i.e. the semi-final match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. India lost the low-scoring game to be knocked out of the tournament.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Dhoni's return to the national side amidst speculations over his international future. The same, however, couldn't be said about Jadhav. The cricketer failed to leave an impression in the World Cup and hardly made any vital contributions with the bat, as well as, ball to keep himself in the contention. The middle-order batsman from Pune wasn't picked up for the limited-overs series in West Indies.

The selection committee is yet to announce India squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies at home and it will be interesting to see if Jadhav gets a spot in the 50-overs' squad.

However, it is highly unlikely that Dhoni will be a part of the Indian squad for the Windies series. Although, the 38-year-old Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman was seen returning to the nets and as he started practising.