T20 World Cup 2021: Shane Warne predicts group toppers, semifinalists and potential finalists

The Australia great's prediction came after England hammered Australia by eight wickets on Saturday (October 30) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Spin legend Warne has predicted that India, Pakistan, England and Australia will top the groups and it will be either India-Pakistan or England-Australia in the finals of the ongoing showpiece event.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne.

I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi’s & final…



1.England

2. Australia



1.Pakistan

2. India



Semi’s



Eng V India

Aust V Pak



So final will be either



India V Pak or

Aust V England @SkyCricket @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021

After the bowlers led by Chris Jordan helped England restrict Australia to 125 all out, opener Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 71 to help his team seal their third win of the tournament.

As it stands, England and Pakistan have won all their three games in the Super 12 stage, while Australia has won two matches out of three.

South Africa is also on two wins in three matches and currently occupy the second spot in Group 1 behind England. The Proteas have a superior Net Run Rate to Australia, who sit in third position with two games in hand.

Australia are yet to face West Indies and Bangladesh, whom South Africa also will face and the Proteas will also meet in-form England.

India, meanwhile, has so far played just one game which they ended up losing against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and boys will next take on New Zealand, who have also lost their only match so far, on Sunday (October 31) evening in Dubai.

In Group 2, Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals, while another spot from the group is still wide open with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan all three fighting for the spot.

(With Agency inputs)