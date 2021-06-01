UK Govt accepts BCCI request to allow family members of India cricketers during the England tour

While the men's team under Virat Kohli will be moved to Southampton for a 10-day hotel quarantine ahead of the WTC Final starting at the Hampshire Bowl on June 18 upon their arrival in England, the women team led by Mithali Raj will be ferried to Bristol where they too will be under quarantine.

After the UK Health Department had agreed to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to India cricketers in England, the BCCI had also placed a request to allow the players to bring their families considering the length of their stay in the country.

The men's India team will be based in England for nearly four months. After the WTC Final against New Zealand, they will take on England in a five-match Test series from August after playing a few practice games and then will travel to the UAE for the remainder for the IPL 2021 from mid-September.

In that context, the BCCI said the presence of family is important for the cricketers as it can help them live in a normal atmosphere than being lonely.