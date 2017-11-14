Cricket

Vinay Kumar to lead Karnataka against UP, Railways

Written By:
Vinay Kumar
Vinay Kumar

Bengaluru, November 14: R Vinay Kumar will lead a 15-member Karnataka team for two upcoming Ranji Trophy matches.

Karnataka will face Uttar Pradesh at Kanpur from November 17 while they will take on Railways at Delhi from November 25.

UP are sixth-placed team in the seven-team group with just four points from five games and Railways are on the third spot with 14 points five games.

Opener KL Rahul will miss out as he will be part of the India squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. D Nischal has been drafted in place of Rahul.

Left-arm pacer S Arvind continued to be on the sidelines as the selectors stuck with Ronit More.

Karnataka sit on top of the Group A with 23 points from four games. They had won the first three games before drawing Delhi at Alur last week.

The team: R Vinay Kumar (Captain), Karun Nair (vice-captain), CM Gautam (wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, D Nishchal, Manish Pandey, Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, A Mithun, Pavan Deshpande, J Suchith, Ronit More, Sharath Shrinivas (wicketkeeper).

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS