Virat Kohli isn't as good at reading match situations like his predecessor: MS Dhoni's childhood coach

Dhoni has been hailed as one of the greatest Indian captains for his brilliant reading of condition and running the game as per his plan. He further stated that Dhoni will be of great help to Kohli.

India captains' performance at World Cup

Mukherjee was quoted by IANS as saying, "In game reading and tactical approach, there is no one like Dhoni and Kohli also does not have that. So, Kohli can always fall back on Dhoni if he wants to take any advice. If Dhoni would not have been part of the Indian team, there would be nobody to help Kohli as he needs time as captain."

Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in the World Cup with 14 wins out of 17 games he led in the 2011 and 2015 editions with a win percentage of 82.35. He lost two games while one was tied (against England in 2011).

He further opined that if Dhoni bats at No. 4, he would be more free and that will eventually help the team.

"When he bats at no. 4, he takes time as he has time. When he bats at no. 5 or 6, he has to hit from the word go as runs are needed after all. Then he has to take risks. I feel Dhoni should bat at no. 4 in the World Cup. It will be the team management's decision, but that's my personal opinion. If he bats at no. 4, the other batsmen can play freely after him," he added further.

Talking about the debate on whether Rishabh Pant should be included in the Indian squad for the World Cup, he said, "It is too early to give him a chance. India have a huge bench strength. He should be given a chance after the World Cup."

Asked if Dhoni will hang up his boots after the World Cup, the coach said: "Do you want him to retire (laughs)? You have seen how fit he is. That's the main thing. When Dhoni will retire, even his wife and father don't know."