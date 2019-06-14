World Cup head-to-head: SA lead Sri Lanka 3-1; one game tied

WC Special | Schedule | Squad

South Africa recently thrashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a ODI series at home. Overall, they have played 76 matches of which SA have won 43 and Lanka 31. One game was tied while one was without a result.

At the World Cup, South Africa and Sri Lanka have met five times out of which, SA have won three times and Sri Lanka once. One game ended up in a tie.

Here is a brief look at all South Africa-Sri Lanka games that have taken place in the World Cup:

SL bt South Africa by 3 wickets; league match; Wellington; March 2, 1992

Aravinda de Silva's Sri Lanka were clear underdogs in the game but they pulled off a win in that game against the Proteas. De Silva won the toss and sent Kepler Wessels's side to bat first and his bowlers came out with a disciplined performance. Wessels scored 40 and Peter Kirsten made 47 as South Africa were bowled out for 195 in 50 overs. Left-arm orthodox spinner Don Anurasiri took 3 for 41. Sri Lanka had problems despite opener Roshan Mahanama's 68 but it was the experienced Arjuna Ranatunga's 64 not out at No.6 that saw his team through with three wickets and one ball to spare. Allan Donald took 3 for 42. Ranatunga was the man of the match.

SA bt Sri Lanka by 89 runs; group match; Northampton; May 19, 1999

Ranatunga won the toss and sent Hansie Cronje's SA to bat first. Sri Lanka had the Proteas in all sorts of trouble having reduced them to 69 for five, but an unbeaten 52 off 45 balls by Lance Klusener at No.9 helped SA post a total of 199 for nine. Daryll Cullinan scored 49. Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan took three wickets each. The target looked moderate but Sri Lanka made a mess of the chase in seaming conditions and were all out for only 110 in the 36th over to lose by 89 runs. Mahanama top scored with 36 at No.5 while Mahela Jayawardene made 22. Jacques Kallis and Klusener took three wickets each. Klusener was the man of the match.

Match tied; group match; Durban; March 3, 2003

It was an extremely crucial game for Shaun Pollock's SA to survive in the tournament. Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya won the toss and elected to bat. Marvan Atapattu scored a magnificent 124 while Aravinda de Silva hit 73 to take Sri Lanka's total to a competitive 268 for nine in 50 overs. SA were off to a good start with openers Graeme Smith (35) and Herschelle Gibbs (73) firing. But soon there was a mini collapse in the middle-order before wicket-keeper Mark Boucher and skipper Pollock brought the chase back on track with a 63-run partnership. But SA made a total mess of the over-wise target as rain intervened. At the end of the 45th over when rain stopped play, SA had to score 230 runs but they were 229 for six. The match ended in a tie and SA were out of the tournament. Atapattu was the man of the match.

SA bt SL by 1 wicket; Super Eight stage; Providence; March 28, 2007

By far the best game in an otherwise dull World Cup. Captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to bat first. The islanders had early problems till a 97-run partnership between Tillakaratne Dilshan (58) and Russel Arnold (50) for the sixth wicket helped them cross 200. Pacer Charl Langeveldt took five for 39 as Sri Lanka were all out for 209 in 49.3 overs. SA were well placed at 160 for three when Sri Lanka started to make a comeback. Lasith Malinga took a split hat-trick and four wickets in four balls to reduce the Proteas from 206 for five to 207 for nine. However, they still won the game by a wicket with 10 balls to spare. Jacques Kallis top scored with 86. Malinga took four for 54 and both he and Langeveldt were picked as joint men of the match.

South Africa bt Sri Lanka by 9 wickets; quarter-final; Sydney; March 18, 2015

Kumar Sangakkara's brilliant run with the bat came to a sad end in the quarte-final of the 2015 edition played Down Under. Angelo Mathews won the toss and decided to bat but it was an off-day for his team's batsmen. Sangakkara, who had hit four tons on the trot in the same tournament, top scored with 45 and Lahiru Thirimanne made 41 but Sri Lanka couldn't manage more than 133 in 37.2 overs. Imran Tahir took four for 26. AB de Villiers's side had no problem whatsoever in overhauling the modest total as wicket-keeper-opener Quinton de Kock slammed 78 not out in 57 balls. SA won the game by 9 wickets in just 18 overs. This was Sangakkara's final ODI.