Fantasy football tips: Five players to sign for FPL team for gameweek 28

Bengaluru, Feb 27: The 28th gameweek of Premier League will see only eight matches with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Sheffield United all out of action.
This could be a perfect time to trigger the wild card option to oversee the whole squad while many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Norwich hosting Leicester City at 1.30 AM IST on Saturday.
Goalkeeper
Nick Pope BUR, £4.8m
Following his superb display against Bournemouth with nine points, the English shot-stopper right now is the highest points getters among keepers. Burnley have kept two clean sheets in the last three games and they next visit an out-of-form and low-scoring Newcastle side. He could be the best option to choose from this week.
Midfielder
Harvey Barnes, LEI £6.0m
The young English attacker started on the bench against Manchester City but should be back again in the line-up against bottom-placed Norwich. Over the past five games, he has scored three goals, provided an assist and scooped up two bonus points. Given his moderate price and Norwich's shaky defence he could be bargain option to choose from.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), £12.8m
Salah has 4 goals and 1 assist in the last 4 Gameweeks. The Egyptian attacker seems to be in fine form and they play Watford next who kept clean sheet last on January, five games back. If there are funds in your account, signing him would be a safe risk.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, £9.7m
The English international is the most owned players of the side and should be a familiar name for maximum owners. However, his stakes have been falling recently with him not scoring in the last five games. However, given he will be up against one of the most fragile defensive lines this weekend he could be back to scoring sheet.
Roberto Firmino LIV,£9.7m
While Mo Salah and Sadio Mane tend to grab most of the headlines for Liverpool, it's Roberto Firmino who has been the best player outside their home. All eight of his goals have come away from Anfield and he has a great record against Watford. In eight appearances, Firmino has five goals and three assists where Liverpool have won six. So getting the Brazilian could be a bargain addition.