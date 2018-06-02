Football

FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Depleted Tunisia have their task cut out

Tunisia
Tunisia are eyeing their first knockout-round appearance in World Cup history. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 2: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.

In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15. Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?

In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.

Country: Tunisia

Placed in Group G along with England, Belgium and Panama.

Fixtures:

vs England June 18, at 11.30pm IST (Volgograd)
Vs Belgium, June 23, at 5.30pm IST (Moscow)
Vs Panama, June 28, at 11.30pm IST (Saransk)

FIFA ranking: 14

Previous World Cup: Didn't qualify

Best World Cup finish: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006)

2014 finish: Did not qualify

Star players: Anice Badri (Esperance Tunis), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes), Ahmed Akaichi (Al Ittihad)

Coach: Nabil Maaloul

Tunisia finished top of a group containing Guinea, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo with four wins and two draws. They took four points off the Congolese, including a vital 2-2 draw away from home in Kinshasa.

One of the five African teams to make the cut to Russia, Tunisia will be hoping to advance past the group stage for the first time in its fifth appearance at the quadrennial extravaganza, but it is a job easier said than done, especially with a squad depleted with injuries.

There are no household names in the squad and that though is an advantage to them. Badri's vital goal in the qualifiers had helped the team book the World Cup berth and he will hold the key to the team's fortunes in Russia. The absence of star player Youssef Msakini, who plies his trade with Qatar's Al Duhail SC, is a big blow for the Eagles of Carthage. In Msakini's absence, much of Tunisia's attacking thrust will come from Naim Sliti, a tricky, powerful wide forward who likes to cut in from the left onto his right foot and Sunderland flop Khazri.

Maaloul, who earned 74 caps for the national side and won eight top-flight titles with the nation's most successful club side, Esperance as a player and a manager has his task cut out in Russia and it remains to be seen if Tunisia can break the group-stage exit jinx.

Prediction: After staging two vital comeback wins towards the final stage on the Road to Russia, Tunisia will be fancying their chances in the World Cup . The game against England will be crucial by all means and chances of them holding them even to a draw cannot be ruled out.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 0:44 [IST]
