FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Panama look to prove a point in first-ever WC appearance

Bengaluru, June 1: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: Panama
Placed in Group G also featuring England, Belgium and Tunisia
Fixtures:
Panama vs Belgium, June 18, at 8.30 pm IST (Sochi)
Panama vs England, June 24, at 5.30 pm IST (Nizhny Novgorod)
Panama vs Tunisia, June 27, at 11.30 pm IST (Saransk)
FIFA ranking: 55
Previous World Cup: Did not qualify
Best finish: First World Cup final stage appearance
Star players: Roman Torres (defender for Seattle Sounders), Jaime Penedo (goalkeeper for Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Luis Rodriguez (midfielder for Gent).
Esa bola nunca entró ¡Árbitro vulgar! pic.twitter.com/9xyrrZIzWt— TDMás (@tdmas_cr) October 11, 2017
Coach: Hernan Dario Gomez
Panama booked their Russia 2018 berth at the expense of the United States. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but the Central American nation needed a ghost goal, awarded to Blaz Perez, and a late winner by captain Roman Torres against Costa Rica to eliminate the USA and qualify for the World Cup final stages for the first time ever.
| #SomosLaSele | EL GOOOOOOOOL QUE NOS TIENE EN EL MUNDIAL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A2hkCu3bhN— SomosLaSele (@SomosLaSele) October 11, 2017
Panama take pride in playing ugly and this could sometimes be their undoing. By ugly, they try to distract the opponents by provoking them and then hit back on the counter when the opposition has lost its focus momentarily. Moreover, their squad is ageing and has the highest average age in Russia. Their system is easy to figure out and those who have done it have beaten them big (4-0 loss to the USA and 0-6 defeat to Switzerland).
Coach Hernan Dario Gomez, a Colombian who previously guided his country to the World Cup in 1998 and then Ecuador in 2002, is at the helm. He plans a defensive structure with five at the back (5-3-2 or 3-5-2) and all of them look solid. Gomez has a set of pacey forwards in Gabriel Torres and Blas Perez, who help in scoring from the counter. Alberto Quintero is a playmaker to watch out for.
Trabajo en equipo nivel: la banca de #Panamá pic.twitter.com/mb5GrV7X3r— Juan Felipe Celia (@jfcelia) October 11, 2017
Panama play with a lot of passion but their style of play can certainly frustrate the viewer. But when they do score, even if it's a phantom goal, they lose their s***.
Prediction: It will be difficult for World Cup debutants Panama to make it out of Group G. However, anything can happen with England.
