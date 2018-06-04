FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Over dependence on Son may cost South Korea dear

Bengaluru, June 4: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?.
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: South Korea
Placed in Group F along with Germany, Sweden and Mexico.
Fixtures
June 18, Vs Sweden, 5.30pm (Novgorod)
June 23 Vs Mexico, , 8.30pm (Rostov)
June 27 Vs Germany, 7.30pm (Kazan)
FIFA ranking: 61
Previous World Cup: Group stage
Best finish: 4th place (2002)
Star players: Son Heung-min (Tottenham winger), Kwon Kyung-won (Tianjin midfielder), Ja-cheol Koo (FC Augsburg midfielder)
Coach: Shin Tae-Yong
South Korea qualified as Group A runners-up in the Asian zone, finishing seven points behind Iran, but crucially two clear of third-place Syria. Poor defending has been there bane and that is something they could ill afford in a group featuring the likes of world champions Germany.
Since replacing Uli Stielike, who was fired midway through the FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, Shin, a former midfielder for the Taeguk Warriors, who also had won the AFC Champions League with Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma in 2010, has been trying to reinvigorate his wards.
It remains to be seen if Shin, who just like England counterpart Gareth Southgate is coming through the ranks, having coached the Under 20 and U-20's, can recreate his magic with the senior team.
Scoring remains a problem area and team's over-reliance on Son is proving to be its undoing.
#FIFAWorldCup2018: South Korea pin hopes on star man Son Heung-min— NDTV Sports (@Sports_NDTV) May 31, 2018
READ: https://t.co/OHDtJCyco7 pic.twitter.com/BDCKleykw0
Familiar names like Lee Chung-yong and Kim Jin-su are missing from the 23-man squad announced recently.
That puts additional pressure on Tottenham star Son, who will also be leading the side. He will look for support from Ja-cheol Koo, who scored four goals in the Road to Russia qualifying. Koo currently plies his trade with FC Augsburg in Germany.
South Korea has been competing in all World Cups since 1986 and Russia will mark their 10th appearance at the quadrennial extravaganza, a feat which no Asian team has achieved before. They should hopefully be able to draw some motivation from that.
Prediction: Seeing the quality of the opposition, it is very difficult to see them advance past the group stage. However, on their day, the Taeguk Warriors can prove insurmountable and that is what the fans would also be praying for.
