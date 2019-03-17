Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Genoa 2 Juventus 0: Bianconeri suffer first Serie A defeat of the season

By Opta
Massimiliano Allegri - cropped

Genova, March 17: Juventus lost their first Serie A game of the season as Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev sealed a memorable 2-0 win for Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Genoa activated their obligation to buy Sturaro from Juventus for €16.5million in February, less than two weeks after he joined on loan and he marked his first appearance of his second spell with the opener after 72 minutes.

That was followed nine minutes from time by Pandev's fine strike past Mattia Perin to secure a deserved victory for the hosts.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested after his midweek heroics against Atletico Madrid and Juve sorely missed his attacking threat in what was an insipid display.

Genoa came close to taking a surprise lead after 15 minutes but Perin showed superb reactions to paw away Antonio Sanabria's powerful drive from 12 yards.

The hosts then had a penalty award overturned by VAR on the half-hour mark after Christian Kouame was deemed to have handled the ball before it struck Joao Cancelo's wrist.

Juve thought they had taken the lead with their first shot on target after 55 minutes through Paulo Dybala. Referee Marco Di Bello was instructed by VAR, however, that there had been an offside in the build-up and the goal was ruled out.

The hosts took full advantage of that reprieve in a dramatic final 20 minutes.

Just moments after replacing Darko Lazovic, Sturaro sent a curling effort into Perin's bottom corner from 20 yards, which the Juve goalkeeper will feel he should have done better with.

Things got even better for the hosts in the 81st minute when Pandev collected Kouame's pass and fizzed a low strike past Perin.

Allegri's side scarcely looked like clawing their way back into the game in the closing stages and could end the weekend with their lead at the summit cut to 15 points if Napoli overcome Udinese later on Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GEN 2 - 0 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue