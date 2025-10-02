Football Jhon Arias Confident Of Improvement At Wolves Ahead Of Brighton Match After a slow start in the Premier League, Jhon Arias is optimistic about his performance with Wolves. He aims to contribute more as they prepare to face Brighton. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 21:51 [IST]

Jhon Arias is optimistic about his future performances with Wolves in the Premier League. After joining from Fluminense, he signed a four-year contract but has yet to score or assist in six matches. Despite this, he showed potential in recent games against Tottenham and Everton. Arias feels his adaptation is progressing well under coach Vitor Pereira and believes his best performances are yet to come.

Arias acknowledges the challenges of adapting to the English league's intensity, climate, and language. He stated on the official Wolves website, "It's different. Different intensity, the duels, I think it is very different." He remains positive about his progress and feels more comfortable with the team's strategies and dynamics. "I feel better with the team, with the ideas of the coach," he added.

Brighton has had a mixed start to their season, securing notable victories against Chelsea and Manchester City. However, they have struggled against teams like Bournemouth, Everton, and Fulham. Coach Fabian Hurzeler commented on this inconsistency: "I think there's a long answer I could give but, to make it short, of course you can overanalyse these kind of results."

In Wolves' recent match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Arias was a standout player. He created three chances and completed 50 passes, more than any other teammate. Meanwhile, Brighton's Danny Welbeck scored against Chelsea in his 17th Premier League season. His six goals against Wolves are his joint-highest against any opponent.

Brighton has historically performed well at Wolves' home ground, winning their last four league visits there. They have scored 27 Premier League goals against Wolves, their second-highest tally against any team after West Ham. However, Brighton has only kept one clean sheet in their last 18 league games.

Match Prediction: Brighton Favoured

Brighton is predicted to win based on their strong away record at Wolves. The Seagulls have won each of their last four visits to Molineux Stadium. Despite this advantage, they have struggled defensively this season alongside Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United.

Wolves are currently experiencing a challenging period in the Premier League. They haven't won in their last ten matches (two draws and eight losses). A late goal from Joao Palhinha denied them victory against Spurs recently. Pereira's team has also lost their first three home games this season.

Hurzeler faces uncertainty regarding Wolves' lineup due to frequent changes by Pereira's side. Wolves have made more starting XI changes than any other Premier League team this season (24). In their latest match against Spurs alone, they made nine alterations to their lineup.

The OPTA win probability for this match favours Brighton at 49%, while Wolves have a 27.1% chance of winning and a draw stands at 23.9%. This reflects Brighton's recent success at Molineux Stadium despite both teams facing defensive challenges this season.

As both teams prepare for their upcoming clash before the October international break, fans will be eager to see if Arias can deliver on his promise of improved performances or if Brighton will continue their impressive away form at Molineux Stadium.