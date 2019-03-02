Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga preview: El Clasico the major attraction

By
El Clasico
While El Clasico is the star attraction, there is lot more football happening in Spanish capital in the weekend.

Bengaluru, March 2: While t he eyes of all football fans all over the globe will once again be on Madrid on Saturday (March 2), La Liga El Clasico will just be one reason why the Spanish city remains the capital of world football.

Real Madrid will be out for revenge in the second El Clasico of 2018-19, with Barcelona having romped to a 5-1 in last October's first meeting of the season.

But while the 241st edition of world football's most glamorous fixture understandably draws a lot of the attention, it should not be forgotten that there is a lot more football taking place this weekend in the Spanish capital, as always.

Fixtures | Results | Points table |El Clasico| 5 key players | Global game |Madrid

Madrid of course has five teams in La for the 2018-19 season, with Real joined by long-time historic rivals Atletico de Madrid, along with other close neighbours Rayo Vallecano, Getafe and Leganes.

Atletico will be watching Saturday's events at the Bernabeu very closely, with Los Rojiblancos (the red and whites) currently second in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Barça and two ahead of their city rivals Real Madrid in third.

Atletico in action

Atletico in action

Diego Simeone's side have reacted well to early February's 1-3 'derbi' defeat to Real, winning both La Liga fixtures since to stay in the title race, including 1-0 at Rayo two weeks' ago.

Atletico are not at their super modern Wanda Metropolitano this weekend, as they face Basque side Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday.

Leganes in focus

Leganes in focus

The southern suburbs of the Spanish capital also close off this weekend's La Liga action, as Leganes host Levante on Monday. Now firmly established in La Liga after reaching the top flight for the first time in 2014, Leganes' Estadio Municipal Butarque is one of the most comfortable and family-friendly places to watch a game in Spain.

The current positive buzz is helped by Los Pepineros' superb home record which has seen them fall to just one defeat in 12 games this season, plus September's first ever La Liga victory over Barcelona.

Getafe on song

Getafe on song

Getafe, meanwhile, are having perhaps their best-ever La Liga season, riding high in fourth place in the standings with 25 games played.

Coach Jose Bordalas' superbly organised side have won four and drawn two of their last seven games, including a 2-1 victory over Rayo last weekend, bringing dreams of UEFA Champions League football at their Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium next season.

The Coliseum is quiet this weekend as Getafe travel to Andalusians Real Betis on Sunday.

Bernebeu the star venue

Bernebeu the star venue

Saturday evening's huge game at the Santaigo Bernebeu will make many headlines, but the La Liga Clasico is just one element of Madrid's football weekend.

There really is no other city like it... anywhere.

(With MSL Media inputs)

Kick off

Saturday, March 2

Real Madrid vs Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu

8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, Sunday, March 3)

Live only on La Liga Official Facebook Page (https://Facebook.com/LaLiga/)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue