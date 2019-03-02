La Liga preview: El Clasico the major attraction

Atletico in action
Diego Simeone's side have reacted well to early February's 1-3 'derbi' defeat to Real, winning both La Liga fixtures since to stay in the title race, including 1-0 at Rayo two weeks' ago.
Atletico are not at their super modern Wanda Metropolitano this weekend, as they face Basque side Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday.
Leganes in focus
The southern suburbs of the Spanish capital also close off this weekend's La Liga action, as Leganes host Levante on Monday. Now firmly established in La Liga after reaching the top flight for the first time in 2014, Leganes' Estadio Municipal Butarque is one of the most comfortable and family-friendly places to watch a game in Spain.
The current positive buzz is helped by Los Pepineros' superb home record which has seen them fall to just one defeat in 12 games this season, plus September's first ever La Liga victory over Barcelona.
Getafe on song
Getafe, meanwhile, are having perhaps their best-ever La Liga season, riding high in fourth place in the standings with 25 games played.
Coach Jose Bordalas' superbly organised side have won four and drawn two of their last seven games, including a 2-1 victory over Rayo last weekend, bringing dreams of UEFA Champions League football at their Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium next season.
The Coliseum is quiet this weekend as Getafe travel to Andalusians Real Betis on Sunday.
Bernebeu the star venue
Saturday evening's huge game at the Santaigo Bernebeu will make many headlines, but the La Liga Clasico is just one element of Madrid's football weekend.
There really is no other city like it... anywhere.