Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Pogba reveals 'issues' with Mourinho

Posted By:
Paul Pogba reveals he has had some issues with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho
Paul Pogba reveals he has had some issues with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho

Moscow, June 25: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted to having "some small issues" with Jose Mourinho during the 2017-18 season.

'Little issues' with Mourinho helped me grow - Pogba

The France international, who has started both of his country's games at the World Cup, endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, with Mourinho naming him as a substitute on a number of occasions towards the end of the campaign.

Rumours of a rift between himself and Mourinho were a constant presence for the final few months of the season and now Pogba has confirmed that they did not always see eye-to-eye.

However, he was quick to brush them off as nothing major and believes his difficulties will stand him in good stead for the rest of his career.

"This year was a better season than last year as I was more decisive," he told a media conference at the World Cup.

"It's also true that I had a big injury. It's experience. There were little issues with Mourinho, but they were nothing.

"These are things that make you grow. I never had a season where I was pushed aside, or they put me on the bench.

"It is also the choice of the coach, it's his job, I must accept, as I always said, the only answer is on the pitch."

Source: OPTA

Day 2 - Stumps: SL 99/5 (36.0 vs WI 204
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
