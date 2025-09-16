Football PSG Strengthens As Luis Enrique Prepares For Champions League Opener Against Atalanta Luis Enrique has highlighted Paris Saint-Germain's improvements since last season as they gear up for their Champions League opener against Atalanta. With a young squad and strong performances in Ligue 1, PSG aims to build on their European success. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are gearing up for their Champions League opener against Atalanta, with manager Luis Enrique expressing confidence in his team's improved form compared to last season. PSG, who clinched the European title last year, aim to continue the tradition of champions starting strong. Historically, only one of the past 30 winners has lost their opening match in the subsequent season.

In May, PSG achieved a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter in the Champions League final. Since then, they have been runners-up in the Club World Cup and have started their Ligue 1 campaign with four consecutive wins. Despite injuries to key players like Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia might return after a calf injury.

Luis Enrique addressed concerns about whether PSG's performance had declined since becoming European champions. "Are we playing a little less well? I disagree," he stated. He emphasised that analysing their performance is crucial and noted that last year's challenges were due to inefficiencies in attack. The team now has more confidence as they enter this season's Champions League.

PSG fielded one of the youngest lineups in last season's final, with an average age of just over 25 years. This youthful energy is seen as an advantage by Luis Enrique, who believes winning subsequent titles will be easier for them. The Opta supercomputer gives PSG a 12% chance of retaining their title this year.

Captain Marquinhos shares this optimism, stating that once a team experiences victory, they are driven to avoid defeat. "It's good to have this ambition," he said. He highlighted the potential of young players aged 19 and 20 within the squad, alongside experienced members like himself at 31 years old.

Key Players Stepping Up

With some attackers sidelined, Bradley Barcola is expected to shine after scoring twice in PSG's recent win over Lens. Marquinhos praised Barcola's ability to step up when needed: "Bradley is never a surprise to us." However, he cautioned against placing all pressure on him alone.

Other players like Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes have also contributed crucial goals despite not being strikers. This versatility within the squad highlights PSG's depth and ability to adapt even when key players are absent.

Luis Enrique believes that securing the first European title was challenging because players doubted their capability. Now that they have proven themselves, he feels confident about future successes: "For me, it's more difficult to win the first than the second or third."

As PSG prepares for their match against Atalanta on Wednesday, they aim to build on their recent successes while overcoming current challenges. With a blend of youthful talent and experienced leadership, they remain focused on maintaining their strong start in this year's Champions League campaign.