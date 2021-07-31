Rumour Has It: Liverpool enter race for Locatelli alongside Juventus and Arsenal

London, July 31: Manuel Locatelli won plenty of admirers for his displays at Euro 2020.
Locatelli played a key role in Italy's tournament triumph, including two goals against Switzerland.
The former Milan midfielder has established himself with Sassuolo over the past two seasons in Serie A and is now on the radar of several leading European clubs.
TOP STORY - LIVERPOOL HIJACK LOCATELLI PURSUIT
Liverpool have joined Juventus and Arsenal in the race to sign Italy international Manuel Locatelli , reports 90min.
The Reds are close to making their opening bid for the Sassuolo midfielder who helped Italy win Euro 2020.
Liverpool are looking to replace Georginio Wijnaldum who has left for Paris Saint-Germain.
Liverpool have joined the race to try and sign Manuel Locatelli. One of the most sought after players this summer!— 90min (@90min_Football) July 30, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Aston Villa have countered Manchester City's £100million bid on Friday for midfielder Jack Grealish with a club-record contact offer, reports The Daily Star. The deal is believed to be worth £200,000 per week.
- Real Madrid are set to act fast on replacing Manchester United-bound Raphael Varane, with a €60m move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to El Gol Digital.
- Granit Xhaka may stay at Arsenal despite strong links with a transfer to Roma, with the Gunners strongly considering a new contract offer for the Swiss midfielder, reports The Athletic.
- Hector Bellerin is close to exiting Arsenal, with his agent flying to London for talks with the Gunners about a move to Inter, claims Calciomercato. Inter are looking to replace Achraf Hakimi who left for Paris Saint-Germain.
- Sport1 claims that Liverpool have been unable to meet Borussia Moenchengladbach's €40m (£34m) asking price for midfielder Florian Neuhaus but remain interested.
Aston Villa in desperate fight to keep Grealish, Ward-Prowse bid, Tuanzebe latesthttps://t.co/cdOnATLwF4 pic.twitter.com/nbRR4WQMAa— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 30, 2021