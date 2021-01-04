Year in review: ISL in the post-COVID scenario

Chennai, January 4: The Indian Super League (ISL) marked the return of competitive football back in the country ever since the nationwide lockdown, that had been imposed following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
ISL's seventh edition kicked off on November 20 with the blockbluster clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
As per the post COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, all games during the ISL 2020–21 season will be played behind closed doors with no audience in attendance, across three venues in Goa -- the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Fatorda Stadium in Margao and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama.
This means that the teams will have to stay in a bio bubble for the duration of the competition.
Fixtures were announced by the chief organiser Football Sports Develpoment Limited (FSDL) initially only for the first 11 rounds which consisted of 55 matches.
FSDL released the schedule for the remaining 11 rounds of fixtures comprising 55 matches on January 2, keeping in mind the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competition's fixtures.
ISL 2020-21: Return leg of Kolkata derby on February 19
The schedule and venue for the play-offs and the final will be announced at a later date.
Players and the management team involved in the tournament have been mandated to provide daily health updates through an app specially designed for this purpose and all the teams have been staying in a bio-secure environment since their arrival in the coastal state, as per the protocol given by the ISL.
A central medical team has been employed, headed by a hygiene officer who will issue operational directives and ensure implementation of the same throughout the tournament.
Clubs have also been advised to hire a hygiene officer of their own, who will be in charge of ensuring the health and safety of the players and staff involved.