Gameoff: India's gaming creators-focused platform launched its own platform

According to data from YouGov, 94% of an influencer's following end up playing the same game that their favourite creators play. These creators are also the beeline that directs a brand toward their exact target audience between the ages of 18-34.

Focusing primarily on monetization, Gameoff aims at rewarding these content creators that are such integral cogs of the Indian gaming ecosystem. The platform will provide an instant upgrade on what are the major revenue streams for any creator - ads from the platform that they stream on and sponsorships.

Gameoff offers a revenue sharing model of 90-10 which is higher than most streaming platforms. The creators acquire 90% of the total earnings and will also earn from the various other monetization features that will be added to the platform. By being a platform that remunerates its gamers with what they deserve, it hopes to build a growing community of some of the country's leading creators as well as up-and-coming enthusiasts of the industry.

Founder and CEO Sunny Malhi who has been building apps for the past 5 years isn't new to the gaming industry. Having previously created apps like Newkit, a news-sharing app and Trophyapp, an app where gamers can share their short gaming clips with others, he has been surrounded by the gaming space for the past 2 years.

Speaking on the significance of his platform, Sunny Malhi said, "Analyzing the overall gaming ecosystem, we felt that creators in India are undervalued, their content is undervalued and we want to fix that. We want to open every possible door for creators that have never been opened before. Unlike other platforms, we are optimized for creators and have concrete plans to help them maximize their earnings as well as bring them closer to their fans. The Indian gaming scenario is growing rapidly and we want to make sure that Gameoff is an integral part of this revolution."

The Platform is a one-stop solution to:

1. Interacting with the gaming community

2. Growing as a creator

3. Recognition as a potential gaming professional

4. Earning from the content you consume as well as upload

5. Engaging with your favourite creators by gaming with them

Amongst its other features, Gameoff's most unique one is the opportunity that they will offer to their superfans to pay and play any game of their choice with their favourite influencers on the platform. They also value their viewer's time that is spent on the platform and will pay them for the content that they watch.

Gameoff has the goal of becoming the leading video platform for gaming creators in the country. Their beta version which was launched in March 2022 earned the registration of 24,000 users in just a month and a half and their website is currently up and running. Also, Gameoff is onboarding new creators, reach out to them through their socials and get enrolled to be a monetized creator.

Source: Media Release