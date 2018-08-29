English

India's schedule on Day 12 of Asian Games 2018 - Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson, men's hockey semi

Manjit Singh stunned the field by winning the 800m gold. He will be in action in the 1500m final at the Asian Games 2018
Manjit Singh stunned the field by winning the 800m gold. He will be in action in the 1500m final at the Asian Games 2018

Bengaluru, August 29: Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who completed a gold-silver combo in the men's 800m event, will look to repeat their performance in the men's 1500m final on Thursday, August 30, Day 12 of the Asian Games 2018.

Similarly, the Indian men's team will be inspired by the way the women reached the final when they face Malaysia in the men's semifinal at 4 pm IST. Seema Punia is another medal prospect in the Women's Discus Throw event.

The spotlight will also be on the bronze medal winning table tennis stars when they begin their individual rounds on Thursday. The Equestrian Jumping final is another event in which India could return with a medal.

Here's India's schedule on Day 12 of the Asian Games 2018 -

Athletics:

Sandeep Kumar in Men's 50 km at 4.30 am IST

Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia in Women's Discus Throw from 5.10 pm IST

Chitra PU, Monika Chaudhary in Women's 1500m final at 5.50 pm IST

Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson in Men's 1500m final at 6.05 pm IST

G Lakshmanan in Men's 5,000m final at 6.30 pm IST

Team India in Women's 4x400m Relay at 6.50 pm IST

Team India in Men's 4x400m Relay at 7:10 pm IST

Bridge:

Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar,

Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai,

Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder in Men's Pair Semifinal from 8.30 am IST

Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia,

Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar in Women's Pair Semifinal from 8.30 am IST

Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar,

Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal in Mixed Pair Semifinal from 8.30 am IST

Canoe/Kayak:

Soniya Devi Phairembam in Women's K1 Single 500m Finals at 7.20 am IST

Cycling:

Dilawar in Men's Omnium from 7.30 am IST

Deborah, Aleena Reji in Women's Sprint from 7.50 am IST

Diving:

Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatam in Men's 1m Springboard from 12.50 pm IST

Equestrian:

Kaevaan Kaevic Setalwad, Zahan Kaevic Setalwad in Jumping (Individual) Final Round 1 from 6.30 am IST

Final Round 2 from 1.30 pm IST

Hockey:

Men: India vs Malaysia in semifinal at 4 pm IST

Judo:

Harshdeep Singh Brar in Men's -81 kg from 7.30 am IST

Kurash:

Jyoti Tokas vs Paranwit Meesri in Women's -78 kg R32 at 12.30 pm IST

Amisha Tokas vs Nyugen Thi Lan in Women's -78 kg R16 at 12.48 pm IST

Danish Sharma vs Muhammad Dhifa Alfais in Men's -90 kg R32 at 12.36 pm IST

Sepak takraw:

India vs Thailand in Women's Quadrant Prelim Group B match at 3 pm IST

Squash:

Women: India vs Hong Kong at 11 am IST in prelim round

Table Tennis:

Mouma Das vs Szuyu Chen in Women's Singles R32 at 10.45 am IST

Manika Batra vs Nanthana Komwong Women's Singles R32 at 6.45 pm IST

Sharath Kamal in Men's Singles R32 at 2 pm IST

Sathiyan G in Men's Singles R32 at 7.30 pm IST

Volleyball:

India vs Myanmar in Men's 11-12th classification at 11 am IST

