English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tiger rises in rankings after memorable Masters win

By
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods secured his best ranking since 2014 following his triumphant Masters campaign.

Augusta, April 15: A fifth Masters title, a 15th major crown and an improved world ranking of sixth for American star Tiger Woods.

Woods celebrated a memorable Masters victory at Augusta, where the former world number one triumphed by one stroke on Sunday.

The 43-year-old has been plagued by injuries and off-course issues, which saw him fall to 1,199th in the world.

However, Woods is now sixth – up from 12th – and enjoying his best ranking since 2014 thanks to his drought-ending success in Georgia.

Not since 2008 had Woods won a major but the golfing great snapped his 11-year wait after finishing ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka at 13 under.

Johnson is the new number one, replacing Justin Rose – who missed the cut at the Masters – while Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas round out the top five.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VAL 3 - 1 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue