Tiger rises in rankings after memorable Masters win

Woods celebrated a memorable Masters victory at Augusta, where the former world number one triumphed by one stroke on Sunday.

The 43-year-old has been plagued by injuries and off-course issues, which saw him fall to 1,199th in the world.

However, Woods is now sixth – up from 12th – and enjoying his best ranking since 2014 thanks to his drought-ending success in Georgia.

Not since 2008 had Woods won a major but the golfing great snapped his 11-year wait after finishing ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka at 13 under.

Johnson is the new number one, replacing Justin Rose – who missed the cut at the Masters – while Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas round out the top five.