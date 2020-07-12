English
UFC 251: Usman targeting 'crazy fight' with legend St-Pierre

By Nicholas Mcgee
Kamaru Usman

Abu Dhabi, July 12: Kamaru Usman wants a "crazy fight" with Georges St-Pierre after equalling the UFC great's record for consecutive wins in the welterweight division.

Usman retained his welterweight title with a dominant victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 at 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (July 11).

It marked his 12th successive UFC welterweight victory, matching St Pierre's streak, and Usman is keen to lure the Canadian - who retired last year and has not fought since 2017 - out of retirement.

UFC 251: People started hating Mayweather – Dominant Usman rejects boring tag

Asked how he could usurp St-Pierre as the consensus greatest welterweight of all time, Usman told a media conference: "Just continue to do what I've been doing, just dominating opponents and winning, that's how Georges got there.

"If a lot of MMA fans really look at what Georges did towards the latter part of his career, they looked a lot like that, dominate a guy, take them down and just beat them up and utilise each and every aspect of the mixed martial arts.

"I think I'm on that same track, we're both tied for most consecutive wins and that's a fight I look at and I love and I want.

"I want a fight like that to be able showcase all my skills and have him showcase all his skills. I think that's a crazy fight, it's a huge fight and I think a lot of people would want to see it."

Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
