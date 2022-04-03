Woods to make 'game-time decision' on Masters bid

Fifteen-time major winner Woods, who has triumphed five times at the tournament, has not played on the PGA Tour since November 2020.

The 46-year-old underwent back surgery the following month and then sustained major injuries in a car accident in February last year.

Woods previously admitted he was lucky to survive and simply making a recovery was his top priority, rather than a return to golf.

However, some 25 years on from his first triumph at Augusta, the American has been listed among the expected 91 participants for the 2022 Masters, which begins on April 7.

Woods, who famously won the 2019 Masters after returning from multiple back surgeries, confirmed he will do everything he can to take part in one of golf's most prestigious events.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022