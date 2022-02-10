AEW Revolution 2022: Former WWE Star debuts to qualify; PPV card update

Over on last night’s Dynamite episode, former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee was revealed to be the “huge” signing that AEW President Tony Khan has been teasing for the past couple of days.

The 37-year-old superstar showed up to wrestle Isaiah Kassidy in a qualifying match to join the AEW “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view set for March 6, 2022. He picked up a win over the Private Party member to solidify his spot in the ladder match.

The 'Limitless’ Superstar will now perform on the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view ladder match with the winner of the bout becoming the new number-one contender to the AEW TNT Championship held by Sammy Guevera. While nothing is confirmed, six superstars should be competing in the match.

Going by the storyline, Wardlow should be among the competitors in the upcoming ladder match. The just-begun feud between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo might also run through this Revolution matchup. Both these men have declared their pledge to become the next TNT Champion.

For now, the AEW Revolution 2022 card stands as follows:

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Winner receives a shot at the TNT Championship)

CM Punk vs. MJF (the rematch is yet to be confirmed)

Keith Lee’s arrival in AEW has been trending on the internet for the time being and it has helped in beginning the builds for the next special event by the promotion.

Heading into this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Fightful Select was the first to report that Lee is planned for a run in AEW and a debut imminently. Prior to this, Tony Khan also stated that a top talent was to make his debut by signing a contract with his company.

Lee was released from his WWE contract back on Thursday, November 4 with other former NXT and Raw Superstars like Karrion Kross, Ember Moon (Athena), Eva Marie, Nia Jax. He officially became a free agent on Wednesday, February 2 after his 90-day non-compete clause expired.