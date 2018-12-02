Braun Strowman set for miraculous return on WWE Raw

The surgery was done only on November 26 and hence we can't expect him to jump back into action, right away. However, he is a monster who is very well-known for making come backs from injury very quickly. Last year, Braun Strowman came back from a similar fractured hand within six weeks instead of a six month lay-off.

The behemoth persona might do the unthinkable once again as per the current reports. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has given updates about the return of Braun Strowman and stated that he will be present on the next episode of WWE Raw. He received the news from a insider.

Here's more on the speculated comeback via IWnerd.com,

“The belief is that he will be at the taping. Johnson says that it is still unclear when Braun will be cleared to return to the ring. He is still scheduled to face Baron Corbin at the TLC PPV.”

The next time WWE Raw will come live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the fans at the venue will be up for a special treat when the monster's music hits the arena. His presence is very much needed as fans are livid seeing Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley dominating the show recently.

A counter attack seems evident. But the question remains whether Braun Strowman can be physical with any one of these three heels after coming back on WWE Raw. It is not right from a medical view that Braun Strowman returns to action within just a week of surgery. Hence the expectation is the officials will manage to arrange a segment in which there is no-contact clause intact.

There is buzz all over the internet whether Braun Strowman can participate at WWE TLC or not, due to the surgery. If the appearance on WWE Raw indeed happens then it will be a green signal from the officials. The storyline against Baron Corbin will continue and could no longer have a victory via forfeit. With that, his chances of becoming the permanent general manager of WWE Raw might also come to an end.