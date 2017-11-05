Chances of championship changes prior to WWE Survivor Series

Bengaluru, November 5: We have determined the complete schedule of the Survivor Series PPV in the past two weeks and this is the only event in WWE calendar where two brands, Raw and Smackdown Live go head to head for supremacy. So, the champions from both the brands will lock horns with each other.

We have four such champions Vs champion matches as part of the matches announced as well as the two traditional tag team matches. The Universal Champion Vs WWE Champion match will be the main event as Brock Lesnar will take on Jinder Mahal in an interesting bout.

The interesting part of these matches is that WWE has already confirmed the participants for the matches and with Survivor Series set to take place in a couple of weeks we can't see any title switch as we are very close to the event.

And it is beleived this brand rivalry might not allow seeing any sort of title changes until the November 19th - the day the Survivor Series takes place.

A further report from cagesideseats.com clarified the situation stating that no championships will change hands till we reach the last dual brand PPV of the year. It is interesting to note in this context that WWE has a certain rule that states that every title should be defended within 30 days.

If no championship gets defended till the PPV, then the rule will be violated and there was some backlash regarding the setup of a few matches. The Women's division match between Alexa Bliss and Natalya alongside The Miz Vs Baron Corbin is a heel Vs heel scenario which doesn't garner any interest at all.

However, the source addressed this matter stating that no title change is expected even after considering the scenario. The probable reason behind this is the matches are scheduled and the promos have also begun. So, it is unlikely that some changes will be made to the card.