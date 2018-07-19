Major announcements from WWE for next week’s Smackdown Live

The first major announcement will come from Paige, the general manager of Smackdown Live regarding the WWE Championship. AJ Styles has successfully defended the title against Rusev at the Extreme Rules PPV. Going by this week's edition, the former contender will not get a second opportunity.

So a new name from Smackdown will get to face AJ Styles as per WWE.com,

“SmackDown General Manager Paige has stated that she will name WWE Champion AJ Styles SummerSlam opponent next week on SmackDown LIVE. Who will face The Phenomenal One at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Find out next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

Paige is likely to arrange a series of matches on next week to determine the next challenger for WWE Championship. A direct announcement of the challenger should not happen from a babyface superstar like him. If the upcoming advertises are any indications then Samoa Joe will capture this spot setting up a dream match for the fans at Summerslam. The Internet has already revealed Styles vs. Joe will be a headliner for August 19th.

This is definitely a good news for the WWE fans whereas Becky Lynch coming to the title picture will also make them delight. After a gap of almost two years, this fan favorite lady is finally getting another chance to the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Paige has heard the quest of the WWE Universe as well as Becky herself and sanctioned a non-title match, next week. The Irish Lass-kicker will challenge the reigning champion. Is she can win then the Summerslam title match is set between these two as per WWE.com,

“General Manager Paige was definitely listening, as she declared that Lynch will square off against The Princess of Staten Island next week. If Becky losses, Paige will throw the titleholder the Mellabration of all Mellabrations. But if Becky emerges victorious, she will earn a SmackDown Women's Title opportunity at SummerSlam!”



If Becky Lynch loses the match then Carmella will get to host another episode of 'Mellabration'. But it is not likely to happen at all. Now that names like Charlotte Flair and Asuka are over with their championship opportunities, Becky is the rightmost candidate to challenge Carmella at Summerslam.