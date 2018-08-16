Potential plan for WWE Summerslam 2018 main event

Fans have seen enough of this rivalry between the two behemoths. Brock Lesnar has dominated the feud with the championship in hand. A year ago, it was at the same venue where he pinned Roman Reigns to retain the title and his title reign has surpassed the 500-day landmark.

Popular belief says that this is the perfect time for Roman Reigns to seek redemption against the beast incarnate and take the title away from him. But we expect twists in the tale especially considering Summerslam is famous for shockers? Also, the Money in the Bank briefcase remains uncashed at this time which can change the scene.

While giving an update about the Universal Championship match cagesideseats.com stated the following,

"The expectation right now is that Roman Reigns is winning the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam but there is apparently concern over how the match will be received in Brooklyn, considering recent crowds."

As stated above, the crowd reactions can be the biggest constraint for Roman Reigns. This was the same reason why Vince McMahon did not let him win the title at the Superdome earlier this year at Wrestlemania. If the Brooklyn audience do not get over with The Guy then there will be an alteration in the result.

Braun Strowman cashing the MITB briefcase on Roman Reigns will receive huge cheers from the fans to save the main event. In that case, the monster among men will turn into a heel. Upcoming house shows are already advertising Reigns vs. Strowman matches which hint the villainous turn for the latter one.

But there are chances that Kevin Owens wins the briefcase from Strowman at Summerslam. He will take the least time to cash it on Roman Reigns and walk out of the show as the new champion. This would be the alternative way for the creative team to bring out sympathy for the franchise player of the company.

Roman Reigns will reach the top of the mountain only to be screwed by Kevin Owens at the last possible minute. This can set a big feud between the two with Strowman included. This can actually receive positive feedback from the fans which will be otpposite if Reigns beats Lesnar via clean pinfall. Hopefully, the officials will not go via this route as it can turn out to be disastrous.