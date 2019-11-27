Revealed: Latest plan on WWE Wrestemania 36 main event match

Vince McMahon generally depends on the trusted shoulders of the company to close out the 'show of shows’, in style. And that tradition may be kept keep intact as per reports on the next edition.

The Dirty Sheets earlier reported that WWE originally planned Brock Lesnar (c) vs. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. And they also added that The Rock was set to get involved in the program after returning to the WWE for SmackDown’s FOX premiere.

The officials also thought The Rock would be cleared to compete in a match in his home state of Florida. However, The People’s Champ won’t be able to make it to the show due to his busy schedule. Hence WWE changed the lineup to Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns to regenerate the same lineup from 2015.

Even plans were done accordingly as Seth Rollins was scheduled to be drafted to SmackDown to be a part of this match. However, the plan was canceled when Brock moved back to RAW as Vince McMahon wants The Fiend’s gimmick to get a boost via a run in the blue brand.

So now, the officials with the need for a new lineup for Wrestlemania 36 main event, have planned to make “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) defend his Universal Championship against “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns in the last match of the evening.

This will be the current popular superstar competing against the franchise player of the company and that would be a fitting storyline to culminate at the grandest stage of them all.

Also, a program between Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend would ensure that the Wrestlemania headliner happens from SmackDown to make the FOX officials happy. If this match remains intact then it would be the first time The Fiend will main-event the biggest event, while Reigns will step into the fifth of his career to create another milestone.