Rumor: Goldberg to appear on WWE Raw 25th anniversary

Bengaluru, January 20: WWE Raw will host a blockbuster edition to commemorate its 25th anniversary, next week. The programme, which was the brainchild of Vince McMahon, gradually has became a phenomenon that has entertained pro-wrestling fans all over the globe. For this platinum jubilee programme, speculations are rife that former WCW franchise player Goldberg will make an appearance.

Going by the report in Inquistr.com, the creative team of the WWE contacted Goldberg to come on as a guest during the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw, scheduled for January 22. There was no confirmation whether Goldberg has agreed to appear though.

WWE Raw's 25th anniversary show will also be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble PPV, which is why the hype around the event is high. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the first-ever host of WWE Raw, Manhattan Center in Manhattan, New York, will co-host the show.

Apart from Goldberg, there are other legends who have agreed to grace the night. The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels are amongst those who have already confirmed their presence. Also, both Raw and Smackdown superstars will perform on the show together, thereby making it a super show.

In case Goldberg does show up, it will be his first appearance since the post-Wrestlemania episode of WWE Raw. On that night, he bade goodbye to the WWE Universe with an indication that there is still some hope that he would wrestle inside the squared circle again at a later stage.

It will be interesting to see whether the WWE officials are planning something big for him on that night, which could lead to another appearance around Wrestlemania 34. A hint was made of the same after WWE put him in a list of potential returnees for the year 2018.

Previously, during an interview with Jim Ross, Goldberg sounded quite positive about his WWE comeback.

"I'd consider it for sure. Forget about what I've been through. It doesn't matter. I'd do it all over again. The ability to put my son in the stands and my wife in the stands again, I'd go through just about anything for that. And I surely didn't say that 13 years ago. My priorities have completely changed," he told wrestlingINC.com.

However, the chances are quite less considering that he has already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2018. There's a possibility that WWE might want to bring him back to the prestigious ceremony just prior to the biggest event of the year.