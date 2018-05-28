Rumour killer on WWE's John Cena and Nikki Bella patching up

Millions of fans around the world started speculating about the potential reason of the same. While some reports said the news is legit, some sources cliamed that the breakup was fake and also went on to say that all this was just a publicity stunt to promote the Total Bellas reality series. However, Nikki Bella put an end to all these rumors in a recent interview.

As per her statement, the rumours are all rubbish. Like any other person, she had a tough time with her guy. Now that the relationship is over, she is dealing with the pain. And also added that these reports of calling her break up as scripted, hurts her even more.

Meanwhile, one of the source came out with even more evidence to prove their were reports right. TMZ Sports was the first one to spot John Cena and Nikki Bella spending time together in Orlando, Florida. They broke the news of the couple getting back together, again.

E-News supported this by stating that the 16-time world champion has won back his lady love. Thus, the so-called publicity stunt was proven right. They also stated that John Cena did not take the ring back as he wanted it to be a 'memory of their love'. Their statement is given below,

“Our source says the two stars are back together. It certainly appears that John’s media blitz to get Nicole back worked.”

Nikki Bella lashed out on such reports from the. She might have targeted the report from E and delivered the below statement,

"The lies... damn can make a girl want to hide... these articles are so incorrect. One day I would love to meet these “sources.”

It is a clear-cut answer from the Total Divas prime lady that she has not patched up things. But, we do know that a vast portion of their life is scripted, courtesy of the reality TV series on E Network. We find it hard to believe her words, for now.

As you can see from E's above statement that John Cena, himself wanted to get back together with Nikki Bella. He wished to marry her and be the father of her child. These intentions were declared in a recent interview. Maybe it was the very first step of the patch-up. For now, the confusing story will continue to take shape, probably in a positive direction.