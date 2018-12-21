Rumour: Shane and Miz to become champions on WWE Smackdown

With the start of the new era in the WWE, we expect to see some fresh storylines to bring excitement back to the bored tag team division. And earlier in the week on Smackdown, we saw a glimpse of the same when two tag teams returned during the post-TLC edition of the show.

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson-Luke Gallows) and SAnitY were the two teams and they havenever received the needed opportunities to reach the Smackdown tag team championship. Despite having enough experience in their bag, they hardly get enough screen presence every week. If last week was any indication then Good Brothers and SAnitY could be next in line for the tag team championships held by the Bar.

However, recent reports suggest something different. The reports say that a not-so-specialist tag team is next in line to pick up the tag golds. Fightful.com reports that Shane McMahon and The Miz are the potential next tag champs from Smackdown. It means that they will be the one to dethrone The Bar from their title reign and not any regular tag teams on the roster.

The Miz has tried mant times to get Shane McMahon as his tag team partner. These two together brought the 'Best in the World' trophy home to SD Live, so the A-lister's demand seems fair. The younger McMahon was initially unwilling to listen to the offers by the former WWE Champion. But he agreed to his words at the Christmas pre-recorded show of Smackdown.

Shane McMahon was present in an edition of Miz TV on Smackdown (which will air on 25th of December) where he finally agreed to become a tag team partner of Miz. There should be a reason why the officials built these two as a tag team. And we also think that giving them the tag team championships is the potential reason behind this.

This might sound strange to some, but WWE can use more of Shane McMahon for in-ring competition after he gets involved in tag team action. Match appearances from Shane-O-Mac will always be an additional attraction on WWE TV heading into the Wrestlemania season. McMahon has won a couple of championships in his career which is as follows,

– WWE World Cup winner to crown the 'Best In The World’

– 1x WWF European Champion

– 1x WWF Hardcore Champion