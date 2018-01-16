Rumour: WWE reject popular Mae Young Classic participants

Bengaluru, January 16: The WWE have rejected the chance to sign Toni Storm and Piper Niven - popular names from the Mae Young Classic tournament, according to reports from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Mae Young Classic tournament was a path-breaking innovation by the WWE. Never before in the history of the pro-wrestling such a tournament happened where only female athletes participated from all over the globe. The winner was entitled to get a WWE contract and the concept earned much appreciation from both the fans and critics.

The main reason behind WWE getting praise for this tournament was that it was almost certain that most of the names from this tournament will eventually be called up by the company to perform either on NXT or the main roster. There were some major names in the tournament from the independent circuits who were looking to make a name in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

Unfortunately, for them, the company has not made any further contact with the most popular superstars after the tournament completed. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they are yet to receive phone calls from Vince McMahon or any other top official.

Rather, the creative team decided to sign the champion, Kairi Sane, the UFC fighter, Shayna Baszler and the sensation from India, Kavita Devi who is yet to earn fame.

Check out updates from the source, here,

"It looks like WWE will not be signing Toni Storm and Piper Niven, who both worked The Mae Young Classic, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE officials told both competitors that they would be in touch after the finals of the tournament but it's believed that neither talent has been contacted."

The most popular names from Mae Young Classic tournament were Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley. LeRae has worked on a few dates in the NXT but she has not received a contract from the developmental territory.

Toni Storm has been a solid performer at the indie promotions and won multiple championships, this season. She also delivered an incredible match against Piper Niven in the quarter-final but perhaps that was not enough to make the WWE officials happy.

The same can be said for sensation from the Australia, Rhea Ripley. She possesses quite a strong physique in comparison to the regular WWE female superstars. It will be interesting to see whether WWE officials change their mind in the future as the fans definitely want to see these talents who can take the Women's Evolution one step ahead on TV.