Spoilers on WWE Survivor Series match results

Bengaluru, November 16: The brand rivalry between WWE Raw and Smackdown Live is on an all-time high as Survivor Series approaches us. The battle of the two brands is the theme of the last dual brand PPV of the year which will be held on November 19th in Houston, Texas.

As we already know, four Champion Vs Champion matches has been confirmed. The prime titleholder from Raw and Smackdown, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles will be seen competing in the main event of the night.

The women champions, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte will also lock horns. Plus, the two respective tag team champions and the mid-card title-holders will also feature in the event which will define the brand supremacy. Besides this, there will be two traditional tag team matches from the male and female roster.

Reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that the final for these matches is yet to be done. But, there are major conflicts between the Raw and Smackdown creative heads as officials of the respective brands were not open to let their brand lose.

So, Vince McMahon had to step in to settle the differences. He is always the one to take the final call when it comes to the conclusion of the Survivor Series PPV matches. He has declared a 3-2 win scenario for now in favor of Raw which means the flagship brand will win the battle.

Raw's Brock Lesnar will defeat AJ Styles alongside the tag team championship match result also going in their favour. Also, the traditional tag team match will also be won by Raw whereas Smackdown is slated to win the women's division tag team match.

Check out comments from the source, here,

“During preliminary discussions, regarding how to the book the matches and results at the Survivor Series PPV, it’s being said that neither writing team were willing to see their brand members weakened and a lot of the discussions ended in deadlock.”

These outcomes are likely to change based on the situation heading into the PPV. However, it's certain that Kurt Angle will lead team Raw to victory to keep his job intact. This will help to continue the storyline angle for Kurt with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.