Spoilers of WWE women’s championship matches at Summerslam 2018

Two of those matches will be contested for the Women's championships. WWE Raw women's title-holder, Alexa Bliss will defend her belt against Ronda Rousey. This is one of the biggest draws on Summerslam match card. On the other hand, Carmella will have her hands full with two faces challenging her in a triple threat match.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be her opponents in a match which would be the biggest challenge for her till date. We received some updates about the outcomes of these two championship matches from Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio and it's not-so-good-news for the champions.

As per the veteran wrestling journalist, plan for the Evolution PPV will affect the Summerslam women's title matches. WWE creative will decide whether they want to retain the current title-holders or crown new champions to sell out the all-women PPV and chances of crowning new champions seem very high now.

Meltzer also added the fact that the officials are doubtful whether Alexa Bliss or Carmella have the potential to sell out Evolution PPV. There are no doubts that these two have been solid Raw and Smackdown women's champions, but a change might help to bring fresh scenarios for the October event.

Here are the updates from the source, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

"According to Meltzer, the problem is that Bliss and Carmella just aren't capable of headlining an all women pay per view and WWE would be much better off going with new champions. Not only does that freshen up the title scene for the upcoming pay per view, it also allows bigger names then Bliss and Carmella to headline the big show."

Alexa Bliss was destined to lose the title to Ronda Rousey ever since she won it at the Money in the Bank. She won it at the expense of Rousey to start the storyline in the June PPV event. So losing the title is expected to not hurt her strong status on the roster.

The same can't be said for Carmella as she is relevant only with the championship around the waist. Her character portrayal has been excellent thus far bringing the very best heelish antics on Smackdown. She might fall back in the line for the championship if the title-drop happens at Summerslam.