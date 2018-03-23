Update on Daniel Bryan’s WWE schedule after medical clearance

The journey for the leader of the YES Nation has never been easy. WWE's medical team and Vince McMahon were quite strict when it came to allowing him to wrestle since they were concerned about his health. But, the unthinkable did happen with Daniel Bryan fighting for it, all the time.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter was able to shed some light on this incredible journey of the former world champion. Plus, they also gave some updates on his new wrestling contract. Bryan asked the head of the medical team, Dr. Joseph Maroon for what would it take to finally be medically cleared.

He was informed that he would have to get the NOC from three famous specialists in the US, Dr. Javier Cárdenas, Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, and Dr. Robert Cantu. After getting success in this, Maroon was forced to give the green signal for the in-ring return that the pro-wrestling universe has waited for so long.

The final decision was taken on WWE Raw in Dallas, Texas. But, the official announcement was reserved for the Tuesday Night to boost up the ratings of Smackdown Live. This eventually turned out to be the best episode from the blue brand in the year 2018.

There's no denying that this return would help the Smackdown brand as they head into the Wrestlemania. However, Daniel Bryan received a new wrestling contract where he could choose as much as wrestling dates possible as he signed only a part-time deal.

Check out the updates from SportsKeeda.com regarding this,

“The 4-time WWE Champion met the most doctors in WWE history - possibly combat sports history - over the span of 23 months and had earlier stated he would prefer working a lighter schedule that would have 60 dates than the daunting standard that is 200 dates.”

After these updates, we can certainly expect Bryan to compete at this year's Wrestlemania after he was attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He is expected to team up with Shane McMahon to teach the heels a lesson in an arena where he converted Wrestlemania into Yes-O-Mania.