Update on John Cena-Nikki Bella situation from WWE Total Bellas season premiere

This season of Total Bellas opened on E Network with this burning topic. The Bella Twins cleared the air about the much-talked wedding between Cena and Nikki. As per the previous updates, it was about to happen in Mexico on May 5th. But, as seen on the show, Nikki Bella wanted to make it special for her man.

Hence, she wanted a marriage at John Cena’s hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts. Brie clarified that her sister never wanted a wedding at this place. After a lot of discussion, they wanted to have it at the Napa Valley in California. The Bella Twins have their Belle Radici, wine-brand setup in this beautiful valley.

Another problem noted on Total Bellas was the engagement ring. It was way bigger than Nikki Bella’s finger size. But, she never wanted to make it a big issue as it would have hurt Cena’s feelings. She did not want any roadblocks to come in their marriage. Hence, she compromised a lot in their relationship.

In the Bella family dinner, we saw the positive side of John Cena where we heard he cancelled all the rules to be followed by the family members. Previously, he had given strict instructions to each member of the Bella family to maintain some norms.

The Cenation Leader withdrew those but still failed to impress his lady. Nikki Bella barely got to spend quality times with her man in the span of last few months. So, she seemed visibly upset with the franchise player of the company.

Even Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella dealt with some of their own problems. Brie was on a business tour when Bryan decided to give Birdie Joe, a swimming lesson, the first one for the baby. But, the younger Bella was unhappy as she was not a part of it. Later, she came to an agreement point with her husband.

