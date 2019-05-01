Updated match card for 2019 Money in the Bank PPV after WWE Smackdown

WWE added another title match in the MITB match card for the most prestigious title present in sports entertainment while, the ladder match participants were also officially announced from the blue brand. We now have all the eight names confirmed from both Raw and Smackdown rosters for the male and female division.

Kofi Kingston is set to put the WWE Championship on the line for the second time since winning it at Wrestlemania at Money in the Bank. Kevin Owens, the man who betrayed him last week with a sneak attack will be his opponent in this match. Kofi himself wanted this title match to happen and WWE confirmed the match will take place on May 19th.

Additionally, Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton were added to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match from Smackdown while Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, and Carmella join the women's ladder match line-up.

With those additions, here is a look at the updated match card of 2019 edition of Money in the Bank:

• WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

• WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

• Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

• Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

• Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton

• Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

• Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Elias

• Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

The lineup for Money in the Bank match from WWE Raw was revealed earlier this week in the show hosted at Lexington, Kentucky. As promised, the host Alexa Bliss revealed the participants from both Raw men and women's division for the opportunistic match.

The buildup for Money in the Bank had a huge void left with a null storyline for the gimmick match itself. Even after three weeks from the last pay-per-view event, WWE surprisingly did not put any efforts to let us know any details on the ladder matches of 2019 edition until this week.

They did come back in full force on the dual episode of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. On Raw, one of the most popular superstars of the main roster, Alexa Bliss did the honor of announcing the competitors names. She literally took over social media for the past few weeks to add hype to the special editions of A Moment of Bliss. Meanwhile, on Smackdown, WWE aired some pre-taped video packages to let us know about the competitors from the Blue brand.

Ultimately, these segments over-delivered as we will now see former multi-time world champions as well as the youngsters competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase. They will be specially assigned to the task of bringing the coveted prize back to their respective brands. Last year, both the winners were from Raw. Hence, the pressure will be on the blue brand, this year.