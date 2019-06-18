Why didn't WWE announce guest referee for Stomping Grounds?

The headliner of the show which took place in Los Angeles was this particular segment which kicked off the show. Elias was disclosed as the specially appointed official for the Universal title match by Corbin. But a sneak attack from Rollins took him out of the equation.

Thereafter, Corbin went to Eric Young at backstage for help, but he also received several chair shots from the champion. Later, the Lone Wolf called out EC3 to be the special guest referee at Stomping Grounds (who is the best to count three as 3 is attached to his gimmick!). however, he too suffered the same result courtesy of The Beast-Slayer.

Although the challenger for the Universal title was able to put down the champion by the end of the night, he could not announce the guest referee. This very easily indicates the WWE’s indirect strategy to get the fans invested into the storyline. As the company believes this kind of an angle could keep them in an anticipation-mode and should force them to watch the PPV event. If this match takes place at the end of the card then the audience will have to follow the entire show and that’s indeed a brilliant strategy sketched by the WWE creative team.

They started the process of boosting up the Universal Championship match storyline for Stomping Grounds from last week onwards. The challenger, Baron Corbin announced that he will introduce a special guest referee for the title match set for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

WWE.com confirmed that the revelation will happen on the go-home episode of WWE Raw in California,

"Will Corbin choose Zayn to call the match “down the middle,” based on his work as the outside official this past Monday night, or might Corbin select Rollins’ Raw opponent Kevin Owens, who has also spoken favorably of the former Acting Raw General Manager? Or perhaps Corbin will extend an invitation to “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar to purvey some up-close-and-personal paranoia at WWE Stomping Grounds?"

The above-mentioned lines started the speculations that Brock Lesnar was the front-runner to undertake the role of the guest referee. He is already looking for revenge against Seth Rollins who almost injured him with multiple chair shots at Super ShowDown. But we could not trace him on this week’s WWE Raw and neither any one of the chosen ones by Corbin was able to take over the official’s spot as Rollins was on the hunt for them.

So, the suspense around the special guest referee may continue until Stomping Grounds arrives this Sunday. It looks like the fans will not get to know about the specific name till the match happens itself in the main event segment probably causing some extra pay-per-view buys for the show.