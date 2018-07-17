Will the Undertaker fight at WWE Summerslam 2018?

The Undertaker also came back to the Madison Square Garden for a live event. We reported earlier that it will be after eight long years that The Deadman would be seen performing at the world-famous arena. This was an unexpected appearance for the Deadman.

A dream team was formed on the night in order to set up a six-man tag team match. Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman teamed up against Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin. There was almost no doubt about the win for the face team in this match as they had a strong lineup. The outcome alos was nothing different once 'Taker hit the Piledriver on Kevin Owens.

Now the speculations that are doing the rounds are about the appearance of Undertaker at the upcoming PPV event in August. Reliable source WrestleVotes gave an update on the situation. They stated that a storyline angle is already in place for him for Summerslam. However, it's still not clear what exactly it will be. Here are the updates,

"The Undertaker has been presented w/ a story & match for SummerSlam. Source said him working MSG along with Australia in October should be a good sign for SummerSlam. I can add that the idea is something Taker was pushing for at one point."

Furthermore, another source TicketDraw has hinted the same on the social media. They locked in The Phenom for a marquee match at the biggest party of the summer. No hints of the potential match were given but the expectation right now is that it will be a 'rematch’.

There is a chance that John Cena might feature in this Wrestlemania rematch against Undertaker. However, it depends on his availability at the biggest event of the summer. Currently, he is nowhere near a return to WWE courtesy of his packed schedule. We wonder if this match is off the board then what will be the WWE's alternative plan. Perhaps Roman Reigns could be an option for him in that case.