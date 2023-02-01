WrestleMania 39: Will Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle at WWE PLE?

To compensate for his absence due to busy filming schedule, WWE reportedly tried to execute a bigger plan where legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin was pitched to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event match.

However, that match is also no more on the card as WWE already confirmed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns during the post-Royal Rumble episode of Raw as the top marquee match of WrestleMania 39.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the situation by informing that Stone Cold, himself turned down the offer made by the WWE for competing in a match at WrestleMania 39.

It was added that The Bionic Redneck could still be making an appearance at the Show of Shows.

"As far as Austin goes, Steve might be at the show - I wouldn't be surprised at all - he might do something on the show, but he did in fact turn down wrestling at the show.

"He was offered Lesnar, he was offered Roman Reigns, he could have named his opponent if he wanted to do it with anybody else. But he did not choose to wrestle on the show."

This isn't the first time that the three-time Royal Rumble winner denied to compete in a match in recent times. A tenured member of the WWE creative team previously confirmed the news to Ringside News.

Apparently, WWE wanted Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar to go down at Summerslam 2022 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee but things didn't materialize. It was also affirmed that the pitched match was never Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin, however.

Austin had a tremendous match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 Night One that marked his in-ring return after 19 long years. Since then, WWE has been trying to make him agree to at least a couple of more matches.

Rumours also went rife regarding this since The Texas Rattlesnake could be seen training very hard at the gym, getting into in-ring shape in the past few months. But, he's not ready to dance in the ring, for now.

WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The confirmed match card for the Show of Shows is given below:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley