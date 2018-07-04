WWE announce two historic matches for Extreme Rules PPV

The two fights on the PPV night will see titles being defended, the first being the WWE Raw Women's championship and the second is the Intercontinental Championship.

The women's division is all set to create history at the Extreme Rules PPV event. It was already finalized that Alexa Bliss will have to defend her title against Nia Jax in a rematch. Now the stipulation has been changed for this contest. It will be an 'extreme rules' match where there will be no rules.

Female superstars of the WWE have never competed in such a match in the past. So the Goddess of the WWE and the Irresistible Force are all set to write their names in the history books by competing in this first-of-its-kind match in the company. The women's evolution will also continue to move forward by the virtue of it.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will be present at the ringside during this contest. The Extreme Rules stipulation will let her interfere in this match as there are no rules. So if Bliss tries to come up with any sort of heel antics, Rousey will be there to prevent it. So the odds are heavily stacked against the current champion.

The men's division will not back down from creating history as an old gimmick match has been slated to return at Extreme Rules PPV event. Dolph Ziggler will have to defend his Intercontinental Championship at the PPV. There were many speculations on how this title match will happen and the general manager cleared all the doubts.

Kurt Angle sanctioned this match via social media. Later WWE.com added the infamous Ironman match stipulation to it,

“At Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler will look to repel The Kingslayer in an Intercontinental Championship 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match, a bout in which the competitor with the most decisions at the end of the 30-minute time limit will be declared the winner. Don’t miss a second of the championship showdown at WWE Extreme Rules, Sunday, July 15, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!”

After a long time, two superstars from the male division will compete in a 30-minute Ironman match. The rules of the match are simple as the competitors will have to compete for the given amount of time. The superstar with the maximum number of pinfall or submissions within this time will be the winner and the Intercontinental Champion.

The last time we saw an Ironman match was at Roadblock PPV in 2016. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks made history on that night being the two 'Iron-women'. Rollins and Ziggler are two veteran names on Raw. So they are likely to over-deliver in this upcoming contest to make it a memorable one. It should be a classic contest between two technical wrestlers.