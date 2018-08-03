WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella officially part ways

E Network came up with ten episodes that brought tons of inside scoops to us around this relationship. The third season of the show is over now and it ended on a sour note. We did learn that Nikki Bella was not ready to marry John Cena. This has now been made officials by her.

The Total Bellas star has issued a statement through the People Magazine to confirm that they have parted ways. For the last few weeks, John Cena and Nikki Bella were going through a reconciliation process. Apparently, that did not bring out any positive outcome. So we received the following statement from Bella,

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Later TMZ Sports also caught up with the former Divas Champion who accepted the 'moving on' news. She revealed that they are no longer spending time together to get back on the same page. So it's safe to say that we will not see the biggest power couple of the WWE, anymore. With that, their dream engagement at Wrestlemania turned out to be just a showcase for nothing.

Nikki Bella did say though that she will keep in touch with John Cena as she spent six years in the relationship. However, sources suggest that chances of the pair getting back together are very bleak.

Nikki came to understand how unhappy she was while watching the final episode of Total Bellas. So she did not hesitate to give an official statement. Also, they learned how to grow up being apart. So they both have become mentally strong in the past few weeks.

Unfortunately, we did not receive any reaction from John Cena. He is nowhere to be found in the WWE, as well. Meanwhile, Nikki also accepted the news of moving out of Cena's house in San Diego. She is looking forward to buying a new house. But, finding a new partner will be the least of her priority now. Perhaps, she is still open for a future talk with the Cenation Leader.