WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 22, 2022

Bengaluru,
July
23:
En
route
to
SummerSlam
2022,
SmackDown
was
graced
with
the
presence
of
Brock
Lesnar
who
wanted
to
send
a
message
to
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion.
Ronda
Rousey
was
in
the
house
to
have
a
face-to-face
confrontation
with
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Liv
Morgan.
Also,
a
huge
six-man
tag
team
match
served
as
the
main
event
of
the
show.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
July
22
episode
of
Friday
Night
SmackDown
that
took
place
at
the
TD
Garden
in
Boston,
Massachusetts:
–
WWE
CEO
Stephanie
McMahon
kicked
off
the
night
as
she
talked
about
her
father
Vince
McMahon
retiring
earlier
in
the
day
from
his
commitments
in
WWE.
A
“Thank
You
Vince”
chant
broke
out
around
the
arena.
–
The
Street
Profits
came
out
and
talked
about
their
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championship
match
at
SummerSlam.
Mr.
Money
In
The
Bank
Theory
then
came
out
and
said
no
one
really
cares
about
The
Street
Profits
since
he
is
going
to
cash
in
his
Money
in
the
Bank
contract
at
SummerSlam
to
become
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion.
The
Usos
then
came
out
and
advised
Theory
to
keep
The
Tribal
Chief’s
name
out
of
his
mouth.
A
brawl
broke
out
featuring
all
of
them
where
Madcap
Moss
joined
to
provide
backup
to
the
Profits.
The
babyfaces
stood
tall
to
end
the
segment.
–
Ludwig
Kaiser
defeated
Shinsuke
Nakamura
(with
Intercontinental
Champion
Gunther)
via
interference
from
Gunther
who
punched
Nakamura
when
the
referee
wasn’t
looking.
Kaiser
took
advantage
and
hit
a
DDT
to
get
the
pin-fall
win.
Gunther
chopped
Ludwig
on
the
chest
after
the
match
anyway
to
humiliate
him.
–
Ronda
Rousey
and
Liv
Morgan
come
face-to-face
ahead
of
their
SmackDown
Women’s
Championship
Match
at
Summerslam.
Rousey
says
that
when
she
beats
her,
she
expects
Morgan
to
shake
her
hand
just
like
she
did
at
Money
in
the
Bank.
Before
ending
the
segment,
Liv
replied,
“I’m
going
to
beat
you
because
I
love
this
title
more
than
you.”
–
Happy
Corbin
attacked
Pat
McAfee
on
the
commentary
desk.
McAfee
eventually
chased
Corbin
to
the
back
and
they
had
a
brawl
in
the
Gorilla
Position.
–
The
Viking
Raiders
(Erik
and
Ivar)
defeated
Jinder
Mahal
and
Shanky
by
count
out.
Ivar
sent
Mahal
into
the
ring
stairs
and
then
into
The
New
Day
members
who
were
sitting
at
ringside.
Mahal
didn’t
make
it
back
to
the
ring
within
the
referee’s
ten
counts.
–
Sheamus
and
Drew
McIntyre
came
face-to-face
in
the
ring
where
Drew
asked
Sheamus
how
he’d
become
such
a
b**ch.
Drew
said
they
have
the
chance
to
main
event
the
first
WWE
UK
premium
live
event
at
a
stadium
in
30
years
but
Sheamus
doesn’t
just
care
about
it.
Sheamus
finally
agreed
to
face
Drew
in
a
Number-One
Contenders
Match,
next
week.
The
winner
of
this
match
will
face
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
for
the
Title
at
Clash
At
The
Castle
in
September.
Sheamus
also
revealed
a
stipulation
for
the
match
where
Drew’s
Sword
Angela
will
be
banned
but
they
will
be
able
to
use
Shillelagh,
instead.
Apparently,
that
match
will
be
called
the
first-ever
Irish
Donnybrook
match.
–
Raquel
Rodriguez
defeated
Sonya
Deville
in
a
quick
match
by
hitting
a
powerbomb.
–
Lacey
Evans
was
scheduled
to
face
Aliyah
in
a
match
but
she
instead
cut
a
heel
promo,
blasting
the
fans.
Lacey
punched
Aliyah
before
walking
off.
That
match
was
later
announced
for
next
week.
–
In
a
backstage
segment,
NXT’s
Sofia
Cromwell
was
revealed
to
be
Max
Dupri’s
little
sister
Maxxine
Dupri.