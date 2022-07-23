WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 22, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 23: En route to SummerSlam 2022, SmackDown was graced with the presence of Brock Lesnar who wanted to send a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.



Ronda Rousey was in the house to have a face-to-face confrontation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. Also, a huge six-man tag team match served as the main event of the show.



Check out the recap and results from the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts:



– WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon kicked off the night as she talked about her father Vince McMahon retiring earlier in the day from his commitments in WWE. A “Thank You Vince” chant broke out around the arena.





– The Street Profits came out and talked about their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam.Mr. Money In The Bank Theory then came out and said no one really cares about The Street Profits since he is going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.The Usos then came out and advised Theory to keep The Tribal Chief’s name out of his mouth. A brawl broke out featuring all of them where Madcap Moss joined to provide backup to the Profits. The babyfaces stood tall to end the segment.– Ludwig Kaiser defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (with Intercontinental Champion Gunther) via interference from Gunther who punched Nakamura when the referee wasn’t looking.Kaiser took advantage and hit a DDT to get the pin-fall win. Gunther chopped Ludwig on the chest after the match anyway to humiliate him.– Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan come face-to-face ahead of their SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at Summerslam.Rousey says that when she beats her, she expects Morgan to shake her hand just like she did at Money in the Bank. Before ending the segment, Liv replied, “I’m going to beat you because I love this title more than you.”– Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee on the commentary desk. McAfee eventually chased Corbin to the back and they had a brawl in the Gorilla Position.– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky by count out. Ivar sent Mahal into the ring stairs and then into The New Day members who were sitting at ringside. Mahal didn’t make it back to the ring within the referee’s ten counts.– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre came face-to-face in the ring where Drew asked Sheamus how he’d become such a b**ch. Drew said they have the chance to main event the first WWE UK premium live event at a stadium in 30 years but Sheamus doesn’t just care about it.Sheamus finally agreed to face Drew in a Number-One Contenders Match, next week. The winner of this match will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the Title at Clash At The Castle in September.Sheamus also revealed a stipulation for the match where Drew’s Sword Angela will be banned but they will be able to use Shillelagh, instead. Apparently, that match will be called the first-ever Irish Donnybrook match.– Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville in a quick match by hitting a powerbomb.– Lacey Evans was scheduled to face Aliyah in a match but she instead cut a heel promo, blasting the fans. Lacey punched Aliyah before walking off. That match was later announced for next week.– In a backstage segment, NXT’s Sofia Cromwell was revealed to be Max Dupri’s little sister Maxxine Dupri.– Madcap Moss and Street Profits defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in the Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Match on Smackdown via DQ.Moss went for a shoulder tackle when Theory grabbed his briefcase and beats down Moss to cause the disqualification. Theory continued attacking Moss with his MITB briefcase.The music hit and out came Brock Lesnar to a huge pop from the audience. Lesnar entered the ring and delivered a kick to Theory’s midsection, followed by an F-5.Lesnar then grabbed the MITB briefcase and destroyed Theory with it. He picked up Theory again and delivered another F-5. Cowboy Brock acknowledged the audience with his hat to end the show.