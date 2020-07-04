WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: July 3, 2020

Also, Matt Riddle was set for an exclusive interview on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results:

The scheduled interview of Matt Riddle with Michael Cole opened SmackDown that was interrupted by King Corbin who was trying to insult the Original Bro. The King removed the hat off Riddle’s head teasing a match, right there. But instead of Corbin, John Morrison came out to compete in the match.

Thus, Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison became the opening contest of SmackDown where Riddle was in full control after hitting Morrison with a Powerbomb. The Miz and Corbin distracted Riddle as Morrison rolled him up.

Riddle reversed it and got the pinfall win, instead. After the match, AJ Styles attacked Riddle from the back but Drew Gulak ran down to make the save.

The Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Drew Gulak went down next on SmackDown. After digesting a Michinoku Driver, Styles countered by sending Gulak face-first into the turnbuckle.

A Powerbomb and Styles Clash followed next to put down Gulak. Styles then springboarded in from the apron to knock out Gulak with the Phenomenal Forearm and secure the win.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley were out next to brag about their recent accomplishments. They even talked about how The Undertaker respects the duo for their work ethics.

Alexa Bliss and Bayley interrupted their promo as Bliss ended up dropping Bayley with a punch. Banks then talked Bliss into a match against Bayley.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion wasn't thrilled with the idea but she did face Bliss in a singles contest. Bayley was in control after hitting a clothesline when Nikki Cross jumped on the apron to distract the referee.

Banks hit a cheap shot on Bliss capitalizing on the opportunity. Cross lost temper and hit a punch to Bayley to disqualify the match. Cross tried to hurt Bayley but Banks pulled her away on the ramp.

Kofi Kingston faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles contest on SmackDown that witnessed Cesaro trying to interfere. But Big E rocked him outside the ring. Kofi almost had the win by hitting an SOS but Nakamura kicked out of it. Kofi slid out of a Sleeper Hold only to get into a Knee to the Face to digest a loss.

Sheamus brought a whole bar kind setup to SmackDown main event so that Hardy can have a drink. The Celtic Warrior taunted Hardy about his bitter past that is filled with alcohol and drug issues.

The bartender then offered Hardy a glass of champagne as Sheamus encouraged him to have a drink. But Hardy dumped the champagne all over the bartender. He smashed a bottle of wine on the back of the bartender's head and then hit him with the Swanton Bomb. Hardy posed in the corner as his music played to send the show off-air.